Sydney Opera House Welcomes King Charles and Queen Camilla with Dazzling Light Tribute

The iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House were brilliantly lit up on Friday night as a tribute to King Charles and Queen Camilla, beginning their first visit to Australia in 13 years by a reigning British monarch. The royal couple touched down on a Royal Australian Air Force plane and were received by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General Sam Mostyn, and New South Wales Premier, Chris Minns.

Despite the rain clearing just before their arrival, King Charles casually held an umbrella as he interacted with the welcoming committee. From the airport, they traveled in a motorcade to Admiralty House, a historic official residence by Sydney Harbour, where they are slated for a private meeting with Prime Minister Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon.

The Opera House also projected images from King Charles's previous visits to Australia, dating back to his time attending school locally as a teenager. This visit is notable as King Charles's first significant overseas trip since assuming the throne. The couple plans to visit Sydney and Canberra over six days before proceeding to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

(With inputs from agencies.)