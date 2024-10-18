Left Menu

Moldova's Pivotal Election: A Tug of War Between East and West

Amidst geopolitical tensions, Moldova faces a critical moment with an upcoming presidential election and EU referendum. NATO's Secretary General claims Russia aims to disrupt Moldova's path towards European integration, intensifying the clash between Russian and Western influences in this Southeast European country.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:34 IST
Moldova's Pivotal Election: A Tug of War Between East and West
NATO's Secretary General raised concerns on Friday about Russia's intentions to disrupt Moldova's European aspirations.

This comes as Moldovan citizens prepare to vote in a highly significant presidential election and EU referendum on Sunday.

The political climate is tense, highlighting the ongoing strategic battle between Russian and Western interests over Moldova's future direction.

