Ethnic Hatred to Corruption Unveiled: The Tumultuous Political Journey of Rigathi Gachagua

The removal of Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on charges of ethnic hatred, amidst corruption allegations and political turmoil, reflects deep-rooted issues in Kenya's politics. Despite being acquitted in a major corruption charge, Gachagua's case highlights concerns over high-level graft and political maneuvering in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's removal on charges of ethnic hatred and undermining judicial independence marked a significant moment in Kenya's political landscape. While his acquittal on a major corruption count came as no surprise to political observers, it underscored the persistent challenges in addressing high-level graft.

Gachagua's acquittal in the corruption charge, despite previous accusations and allegations of embezzling millions, was not unexpected in Kenya, where few high-ranking officials face corruption charges. Businessman Nelson Amenya noted that convicting Gachagua might have set a dangerous precedent, affecting other officials.

As protests erupted over rampant graft, President Ruto's administration responded with measures including the withdrawal of proposed tax hikes and seeking an IMF assessment. The scandal over a potential airport deal with India's Adani Group further intensified scrutiny on Kenya's procurement processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

