AAP Celebrates Bail of Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated on Friday as a senior leader, Satyendar Jain, was granted bail by a Delhi court in a money laundering case. The Rouse Avenue court's decision was seen by AAP as a triumph of truth amidst what they termed another conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jain, the former Delhi health minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022. His bail was granted due to 'delay in trial' and 'long incarceration'. AAP took to social media platform X to declare that the BJP's alleged conspiracy had failed, highlighting Jain's contribution to Delhi's health sector through Mohalla Clinics.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal voiced relief over Jain's release after more than two years in custody. He questioned the basis of Jain's arrest, suggesting that it was politically motivated to undermine Delhi's free health services. Kejriwal emphasized the innocence of Jain, stating that no money was found during raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)