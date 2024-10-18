India's Political Pulse: Key Headlines Across the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed holding biannual meetings for NDA leaders starting with an unprecedented gathering in Chandigarh, marking a significant event since the 1975 Emergency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity of embracing innovative technologies in unconventional warfare to stay ahead in evolving military landscapes.

Legal and political scenes are lively, with the submission of UCC draft rules in Uttarakhand, ongoing investigations in Karnataka by the ED, and a new political strategy by NDA in Jharkhand Assembly elections.

