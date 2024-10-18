Left Menu

India's Political Pulse: Key Headlines Across the Nation

The top stories at 5.05 pm include PM Modi's proposal for regular NDA conclaves, Rajnath Singh on unconventional warfare, draft rules for UCC in Uttarakhand, ED raids in Karnataka, and updates on various legal and political developments across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed holding biannual meetings for NDA leaders starting with an unprecedented gathering in Chandigarh, marking a significant event since the 1975 Emergency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity of embracing innovative technologies in unconventional warfare to stay ahead in evolving military landscapes.

Legal and political scenes are lively, with the submission of UCC draft rules in Uttarakhand, ongoing investigations in Karnataka by the ED, and a new political strategy by NDA in Jharkhand Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

