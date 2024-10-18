Left Menu

Maharashtra's Seat-Sharing Standoff and Its Political Stakes

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray cautions against prolonging seat-sharing negotiations among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, warning it mustn't reach breaking point. Talks between Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) are nearing conclusion, but delays have caused dissatisfaction within the camp.

In the midst of a stalemate over seat-sharing discussions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray issued a stern warning against escalating tensions that could fracture the coalition.

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray emphasized the shift in Maharashtra's political landscape, highlighting that voters are rallying behind the opposition MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

Despite ongoing talks over seat allocations for the 288-member assembly, Thackeray expressed confidence that a resolution might be reached by Saturday or in the coming days, even as concerns arise from party members about delayed decision-making.

