Left Menu

Putin Accuses U.S. of Stoking Asian Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of exacerbating tensions in Asia, impacting Russia and China. Ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Putin emphasizes expanding BRICS as a counterweight to Western global influence. The group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:59 IST
Putin Accuses U.S. of Stoking Asian Tensions
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Friday of intensifying tensions in Asia, posing potential threats to both Russia and China.

His remarks came shortly before a significant summit of the BRICS nations, which is scheduled to convene next week in the Russian city of Kazan.

Putin is determined to strengthen BRICS by welcoming new members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside existing nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aiming to establish a robust alternative to Western dominance in global politics and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024