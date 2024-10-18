Putin Accuses U.S. of Stoking Asian Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Friday of intensifying tensions in Asia, posing potential threats to both Russia and China.

His remarks came shortly before a significant summit of the BRICS nations, which is scheduled to convene next week in the Russian city of Kazan.

Putin is determined to strengthen BRICS by welcoming new members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside existing nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aiming to establish a robust alternative to Western dominance in global politics and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)