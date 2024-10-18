Left Menu

Mairajuddin Ahmed Joins Congress, Pledging to Strengthen Constitution Fight

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Mairajuddin Ahmed has joined the Congress party, leaving the Rashtriya Lok Dal. He aims to strengthen the Congress in the fight to save the Constitution, contrasting the RLD's current direction under Jayant Chaudhary with its earlier inclusive image.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:35 IST
  • India

Mairajuddin Ahmed, a former minister of Uttar Pradesh, officially joined the Congress party on Friday. This move comes a little over a month after he parted ways with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Ahmed, while attending the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Sammelan' in Ghaziabad, expressed his intentions to reinforce the Congress party's efforts to protect the Constitution. He was accompanied by the party's national general secretary Avinash Pandey and state president Ajay Rai during the membership announcement.

Ahmed voiced dissatisfaction with the RLD's current trajectory, underlining that the inclusive campaign envisioned by Chaudhary Ajit Singh has deviated, leaving farmers, Dalits, and Muslims distanced. The RLD, led by Jayant Chaudhary, has joined the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, moving away from the INDIA bloc alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

