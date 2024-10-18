Haryana Congress Faces Leadership Crossroads

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party gathered on Friday following the recent assembly election outcomes, passing a resolution to empower the party's high command to appoint their next leader.

This significant meeting involved prominent Congress figures, with discussions led by central observers such as Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Partap Singh Bajwa, and T S Singh Deo, who consulted with party MLAs on leadership preferences.

Despite attempts to reshuffle leadership reflected in the opinions of some party factions, Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintained significant backing, highlighted by a prior show of support from 31 MLAs who rallied behind him amid calls for younger leadership following the electoral setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)