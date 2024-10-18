Left Menu

Haryana Congress Faces Leadership Crossroads

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party convened to discuss its future leadership after the recent assembly elections. Former leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, attended. Despite internal pressures, the party reaffirmed the central command's role in leadership selection. This meeting came amid Congress's election defeat to the BJP, who secured a third term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:45 IST
Haryana Congress Faces Leadership Crossroads
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party gathered on Friday following the recent assembly election outcomes, passing a resolution to empower the party's high command to appoint their next leader.

This significant meeting involved prominent Congress figures, with discussions led by central observers such as Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Partap Singh Bajwa, and T S Singh Deo, who consulted with party MLAs on leadership preferences.

Despite attempts to reshuffle leadership reflected in the opinions of some party factions, Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintained significant backing, highlighted by a prior show of support from 31 MLAs who rallied behind him amid calls for younger leadership following the electoral setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024