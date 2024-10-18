Haryana Congress Faces Leadership Crossroads
The Haryana Congress Legislature Party convened to discuss its future leadership after the recent assembly elections. Former leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, attended. Despite internal pressures, the party reaffirmed the central command's role in leadership selection. This meeting came amid Congress's election defeat to the BJP, who secured a third term.
The Haryana Congress Legislature Party gathered on Friday following the recent assembly election outcomes, passing a resolution to empower the party's high command to appoint their next leader.
This significant meeting involved prominent Congress figures, with discussions led by central observers such as Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Partap Singh Bajwa, and T S Singh Deo, who consulted with party MLAs on leadership preferences.
Despite attempts to reshuffle leadership reflected in the opinions of some party factions, Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintained significant backing, highlighted by a prior show of support from 31 MLAs who rallied behind him amid calls for younger leadership following the electoral setback.
