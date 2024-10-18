Congress Eyes Gains in Maharashtra Amidst BJP Challenges

In a display of confidence, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has highlighted her party's prospects in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, pointing to significant challenges confronting the state. She specifically mentioned issues like extensive corruption, controversies such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, and localized incidents in Pune and Badlapur.

Srinate also questioned the strength of BJP's leadership, particularly in Jharkhand, citing the absence of a strong local figure after losing Arjun Munda in previous elections. The Congress leader confidently linked BJP's loss of 28 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections to potential outcomes in upcoming assembly polls.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is notably shaped by alliances, with Congress part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi against the BJP-led Mahayuti. Elections are set for November 20, with counting on November 23. The contest is poised to be unprecedented, reflective of past coalition successes in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)