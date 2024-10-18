Left Menu

Congress Eyes Gains in Maharashtra Amidst BJP Challenges

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate expressed optimism about her party's chances in Maharashtra Assembly elections, citing widespread state issues and past election losses by BJP as indicators of potential success. The upcoming elections mark a crucial political battle between rival alliances ended on November 20, with counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:06 IST
Congress Eyes Gains in Maharashtra Amidst BJP Challenges
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of confidence, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has highlighted her party's prospects in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, pointing to significant challenges confronting the state. She specifically mentioned issues like extensive corruption, controversies such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, and localized incidents in Pune and Badlapur.

Srinate also questioned the strength of BJP's leadership, particularly in Jharkhand, citing the absence of a strong local figure after losing Arjun Munda in previous elections. The Congress leader confidently linked BJP's loss of 28 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections to potential outcomes in upcoming assembly polls.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is notably shaped by alliances, with Congress part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi against the BJP-led Mahayuti. Elections are set for November 20, with counting on November 23. The contest is poised to be unprecedented, reflective of past coalition successes in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024