Karnataka Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst Price Hikes

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai accuses the Karnataka government of large-scale corruption, citing the Chief Minister's advisor. Allegations suggest that 60% of the government is involved in malpractice. Meanwhile, JD(S) prepares to protest price hikes and corruption in the state, intensifying political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:41 IST
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of political tension in Karnataka, BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a fierce critique against the current state administration, accusing it of rampant corruption. Speaking with ANI, Bommai cited remarks allegedly made by the Chief Minister's Principal Economic Advisor, claiming that Karnataka now ranks highest in corruption nationwide.

The allegations don't stop there. Bommai highlighted complaints from PWD and Excise contractors, who allege that a staggering 60% of the government is embroiled in malpractice, yet no action has been taken. According to Bommai, scandals have become a daily occurrence, accompanied by rising commodity prices, marking this government as anti-people and stagnant in development.

Heightening the discord, the Janata Dal (Secular) is set to protest on April 12 against the state's price hikes and corruption issues. Led by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the demonstration at Bengaluru's Freedom Park will intensify JD(S)'s 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' campaign. Additionally, the state announced a Rs 4 per litre price hike on Nandini milk and curd starting April 1, aimed at supporting dairy farming but further fueling economic contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

