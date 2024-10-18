Putin lauds 'balanced' China-Brazil peace proposal for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that a joint proposal by China and Brazil for ending the war in Ukraine was "balanced" and would provided a good basis for finding a solution.

The Chinese-Brazilian proposal, made public in May, calls for de-escalating the situation and resuming direct dialogue without requiring Russia to pull back its forces from Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the initiative as serving Moscow's interests.

