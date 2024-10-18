Rajesh Khullar Reappointed as Chief Principal Secretary in Haryana

In a strategic appointment, former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar has been named the chief principal secretary to Haryana's newly re-elected Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Governor T V S N Prasad confirmed the appointment, noting it coincides with Saini's term. This decision marks continuity for Khullar, as he served in this role under former CM Khattar.

Khullar, a 1988 IAS officer, retired last year but boasts a distinguished career, including an executive director role at the World Bank and key positions in the Departments of Revenue and Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)