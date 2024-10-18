Left Menu

Rajesh Khullar Reappointed as Chief Principal Secretary in Haryana

Rajesh Khullar, a former top bureaucrat, has been appointed as the chief principal secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with the status of a Cabinet minister. Khullar, a 1988 IAS officer, was previously appointed in the same role under former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and has an extensive career in government roles.

In a strategic appointment, former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar has been named the chief principal secretary to Haryana's newly re-elected Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Governor T V S N Prasad confirmed the appointment, noting it coincides with Saini's term. This decision marks continuity for Khullar, as he served in this role under former CM Khattar.

Khullar, a 1988 IAS officer, retired last year but boasts a distinguished career, including an executive director role at the World Bank and key positions in the Departments of Revenue and Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

