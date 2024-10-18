2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A Historic Battle Between Trump and Harris

As the 2024 U.S. presidential race approaches its culmination, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris find themselves in a closely contested battle. According to recent opinion polls, the November 5 election is neck and neck in seven battleground states that are crucial to determine the outcome.

Trump, aged 78, has encountered multiple legal and personal challenges, including two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction. Despite this, he retains a significant following, especially on economic policies and border security. Harris, aged 59, invigorated the Democratic Party when she stepped in following President Joe Biden's exit from the race, gaining support from diverse voter groups.

With the stakes high, Trump's and Harris' campaigns are intensifying their efforts in swing states such as Georgia and North Carolina, aiming to sway voters amidst a charged political climate. Both candidates have also selected running mates with military backgrounds, indicating the importance of security and policy experience in this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)