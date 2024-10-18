Left Menu

2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A Historic Battle Between Trump and Harris

The 2024 U.S. presidential race features a tight contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump's legal challenges and past presidency clash with Harris' contrasting policies on the economy, immigration, and social rights. The outcome rests on swing states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:18 IST
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A Historic Battle Between Trump and Harris

As the 2024 U.S. presidential race approaches its culmination, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris find themselves in a closely contested battle. According to recent opinion polls, the November 5 election is neck and neck in seven battleground states that are crucial to determine the outcome.

Trump, aged 78, has encountered multiple legal and personal challenges, including two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction. Despite this, he retains a significant following, especially on economic policies and border security. Harris, aged 59, invigorated the Democratic Party when she stepped in following President Joe Biden's exit from the race, gaining support from diverse voter groups.

With the stakes high, Trump's and Harris' campaigns are intensifying their efforts in swing states such as Georgia and North Carolina, aiming to sway voters amidst a charged political climate. Both candidates have also selected running mates with military backgrounds, indicating the importance of security and policy experience in this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024