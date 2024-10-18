BJP's Triumph in JK: An Endorsement of Article 370 Abrogation

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has declared its number one position in vote percentage a clear endorsement by the public of the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370. A statement was made following a special core group meeting attended by BJP leadership.

The meeting urged its MLAs to remain committed to the party's goals, ensuring that no injustice is done to the Jammu region by the National Conference-led government, which they claim focuses primarily on Kashmir. In a press release, BJP JK president Ravinder Raina expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.

The election results saw the BJP securing 29 out of 90 seats and receiving significant voter support, especially in the Jammu region, highlighting the local population's approval of the party's 'Nation First' policies. The party aims to strengthen democratic institutions in JK while ensuring justice for the people of Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)