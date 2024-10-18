Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in JK: An Endorsement of Article 370 Abrogation

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed victory in securing the highest vote percentage in recent assembly elections, interpreting it as public endorsement of the central government's decision to revoke Article 370. A special core group meeting encouraged MLAs to remain committed and effectively oppose any injustice toward the Jammu region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:15 IST
BJP's Triumph in JK: An Endorsement of Article 370 Abrogation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has declared its number one position in vote percentage a clear endorsement by the public of the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370. A statement was made following a special core group meeting attended by BJP leadership.

The meeting urged its MLAs to remain committed to the party's goals, ensuring that no injustice is done to the Jammu region by the National Conference-led government, which they claim focuses primarily on Kashmir. In a press release, BJP JK president Ravinder Raina expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.

The election results saw the BJP securing 29 out of 90 seats and receiving significant voter support, especially in the Jammu region, highlighting the local population's approval of the party's 'Nation First' policies. The party aims to strengthen democratic institutions in JK while ensuring justice for the people of Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024