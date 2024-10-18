Battle for Michigan: Harris vs. Trump

In the heated chase for the U.S. presidency, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are taking their campaigns to Michigan, a critical battleground state where the two candidates are neck and neck in opinion polls, just 18 days before the national election.

Trump plans to address supporters in Auburn Hills, north of Detroit, where President Biden previously claimed a decisive victory. Harris, on the other hand, will rally in Grand Rapids before heading east to Lansing and Oakland County, aiming to capture the hearts of Michigan's diverse voter base.

The stakes are high in Michigan, which offers 15 crucial Electoral College votes—potentially pivotal in the presidential race. Both candidates are campaigning aggressively to win over Arab American, senior, union, and working-class voters through pointed rhetoric and strategic appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)