Delhi Police Take Major Step in Drug-Free Campaign with Mass Destruction of Narcotics

Delhi Police organized a drug destruction event, disposing of 1,643 kg of seized narcotics worth Rs 2,622 crore. This initiative is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' aimed at making Delhi drug-free by 2027, supported by new reporting mechanisms and financial investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Delhi Police conducted a narcotics destruction event on Thursday, obliterating 1,643 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 2,622 crore. The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. on GT Karnal Road.

The massive haul included 529 kg of cannabis, 27 kg of charas, 11 kg of heroin, and 517 kg of cocaine, among others, emphasizing the city's crackdown on the narcotics trade. Earlier, a multi-state drug bust resulted in the recovery of 1,289 kg of cocaine.

The initiative is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', which aims for a drug-free Delhi by 2027, aligning with the three-year roadmap designed at the NCORD meeting. A 'MANAS' portal was also launched for public participation in reporting drug offenses anonymously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

