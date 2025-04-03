Delhi Police Take Major Step in Drug-Free Campaign with Mass Destruction of Narcotics

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Delhi Police conducted a narcotics destruction event on Thursday, obliterating 1,643 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 2,622 crore. The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. on GT Karnal Road.

The massive haul included 529 kg of cannabis, 27 kg of charas, 11 kg of heroin, and 517 kg of cocaine, among others, emphasizing the city's crackdown on the narcotics trade. Earlier, a multi-state drug bust resulted in the recovery of 1,289 kg of cocaine.

The initiative is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', which aims for a drug-free Delhi by 2027, aligning with the three-year roadmap designed at the NCORD meeting. A 'MANAS' portal was also launched for public participation in reporting drug offenses anonymously.

(With inputs from agencies.)