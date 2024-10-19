Biden's Historic Visit to the Heart of the Amazon

U.S. President Joe Biden is poised to make a historic visit to the Amazon rainforest, meeting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva prior to the G20 summit in November. Sources indicate Biden's visit will include a stop in either Manaus or Belem.

This meeting in the Amazon will replace a previously promised official visit to Brasilia. The day following the summit, Lula is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia.

U.S. officials are actively preparing for Biden's visit, having already assessed conditions in the potential host cities. However, the White House has yet to confirm the itinerary.

