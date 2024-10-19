Left Menu

Biden's Historic Visit to the Heart of the Amazon

U.S. President Joe Biden plans a historic visit to the Amazon rainforest to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This meeting is scheduled before they both proceed to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Preparations for the visit are underway despite a lack of official confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 19-10-2024 04:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 04:20 IST
Biden's Historic Visit to the Heart of the Amazon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

U.S. President Joe Biden is poised to make a historic visit to the Amazon rainforest, meeting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva prior to the G20 summit in November. Sources indicate Biden's visit will include a stop in either Manaus or Belem.

This meeting in the Amazon will replace a previously promised official visit to Brasilia. The day following the summit, Lula is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia.

U.S. officials are actively preparing for Biden's visit, having already assessed conditions in the potential host cities. However, the White House has yet to confirm the itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024