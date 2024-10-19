Left Menu

AAP Eyes Maharashtra Assembly Seats Amidst INDIA Bloc Dynamics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contemplating contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections next month on select seats. While part of the INDIA bloc alongside Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, AAP considers areas where it holds a strong possibility of success. The party aims to strengthen its base in the Konkan belt.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its potential participation in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, considering contesting a few selective seats. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is currently aligned with the INDIA bloc. This coalition consists of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), all of whom are competing against the ruling Mahayuti alliance under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner.

At a recent press conference in Kudal, Sindhudurg district, AAP's Goa unit president Amit Palekar revealed the party's intentions to fortify its presence in the Konkan belt, especially in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur. Palekar highlighted that the residents are leaning towards AAP as an alternative to the current Union Minister Narayan Rane's approach, which they perceive as being grounded in 'politics of vendetta'.

The AAP remains committed to underscoring its alliance with the INDIA bloc for the elections on November 20. However, Palekar did not rule out the possibility of contesting on its own if favorable political conditions emerge on a couple of seats, particularly noting the local party workers' push in Kolhapur and Sindhudurg for fielding candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

