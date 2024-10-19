Hamas Leader's Death: A Turning Point in Israel-Hamas Conflict?

The assassination of Yahya Sinwar, an influential Hamas leader, has triggered intense debate regarding its impact on the protracted conflict in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu views this as a crucial step towards his objective of defeating Hamas.

Nevertheless, defense experts warn that while Sinwar's death is significant, it is unlikely to immediately end the confrontation. Former defense minister Benny Gantz stated that the Israel Defense Forces will continue operations in Gaza for the foreseeable future.

Tensions are further compounded by Israel's internal political dynamics and external pressures from allies like the United States, which seeks an urgent resolution. Netanyahu faces dilemmas as his coalition partners demand tougher actions while international calls for a ceasefire grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)