Sena-NCP Seat-Share Settlement Amidst Congress Tensions
Shiv Sena and NCP have resolved seat-sharing talks, but tensions persist within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, particularly involving Congress. Sanjay Raut emphasized regional parties' importance in national politics, referencing Narendra Modi's rise with their support. Uddhav Thackeray urged allies to prevent disagreements from escalating.
In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced the conclusion of seat-sharing talks between his party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), emphasizing the mutual resolution mindset displayed by both parties.
Raut's remarks also hinted at discontent with the Congress, another ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing its Maharashtra leaders of indecisiveness regarding seat-sharing allocations, which could potentially strain the alliance.
Addressing the current political landscape, Raut highlighted the role of regional parties in shaping national politics, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success with their support. Additionally, Uddhav Thackeray urged MVA allies, particularly Congress, to maintain unity amid ongoing negotiations.
