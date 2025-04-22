Left Menu

Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad: Uniting Thought Leaders for India's Global Future

The inaugural Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad at St. Stephen’s College delved into India's role in the global order. The summit featured discussions on climate change, AI ethics, and India's democratic potential, encouraging students to become catalysts for change. Prominent figures emphasized ethical leadership and strategic international alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:39 IST
The Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad, held at Delhi University's St. Stephen's College, concluded its inaugural edition with profound discussions on India's role in the swiftly shifting global order. The two-day summit was rooted in the ethical humanism ideals of Charles Freer Andrews, bringing together diplomats, policymakers, academics, and public intellectuals.

The event opened with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharya addressing climate change dynamics. TERI's Director General, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, underscored the disproportionate effects on the impoverished and emphasized individual responsibility in climate action.

Explorations into emerging technologies and AI were led by former IAS Talleen Kumar and advocate Pavan Duggal, who highlighted governance challenges. Sustainability paired with entrepreneurship was championed by Prof. Radhey Shyam Sharma, while BJP's Baijayant Panda critiqued post-WWII global frameworks. Former MP NK Singh envisioned India as a blend of innovation and spirituality, urging students to take active roles in national transformation.

