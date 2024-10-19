Drone Strike Escalates Israel-Lebanon Tensions

In a significant development, Israel's government announced on Saturday that a drone was launched towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as both the Prime Minister and his wife were not at home during the incident.

The drone attack coincides with escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, a militant group closely allied with the Iranian-backed organization Hamas. This follows the recent death of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike, further intensifying the conflict.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Israel is also engaged in a standoff with Hamas in Gaza, with both sides showing little willingness to de-escalate. The recent killing of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar has added fuel to the conflict, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasizing Hamas' resilience despite leadership losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)