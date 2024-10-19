Left Menu

Drone Strike Escalates Israel-Lebanon Tensions

A drone was launched towards the Israeli Prime Minister's residence, causing no casualties. This incident coincides with increased hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of Iran-backed Hamas. The conflict has intensified following the deaths of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Tensions remain high on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:24 IST
Drone Strike Escalates Israel-Lebanon Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel's government announced on Saturday that a drone was launched towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as both the Prime Minister and his wife were not at home during the incident.

The drone attack coincides with escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, a militant group closely allied with the Iranian-backed organization Hamas. This follows the recent death of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike, further intensifying the conflict.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Israel is also engaged in a standoff with Hamas in Gaza, with both sides showing little willingness to de-escalate. The recent killing of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar has added fuel to the conflict, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasizing Hamas' resilience despite leadership losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024