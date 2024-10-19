Left Menu

LDF's Sathyan Mokeri Targets Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad Bypoll

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri launches his campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, challenging Congress opponent Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's commitment to the constituency. Questioning the UDF's motives, Mokeri emphasizes his past efforts and critiques the Congress's approach to local issues. Wayanad bypolls are scheduled for November 13.

Updated: 19-10-2024 13:40 IST
LDF's Sathyan Mokeri Targets Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad Bypoll
Sathyan Mokeri
  • Country:
  • India

Wayanad's political landscape heats up as LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri initiates his campaign for the Lok Sabha bypoll, challenging his Congress rival Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her dedication to the constituency.

Mokeri referenced Rahul Gandhi's past actions, suggesting Priyanka's potential absence post-election, emphasizing the need for leaders committed to addressing local development issues.

The bypoll, scheduled for November 13, follows Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat. Mokeri, known for championing agricultural issues, questions UDF's intent, highlighting a strong democratic presence and weak fascist opposition in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

