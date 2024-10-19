Left Menu

Restoration Quest: Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet's Bold Move

Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has unanimously passed a resolution to restore statehood. Cleared by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the move aims to reclaim constitutional rights and identity. Criticism arises from political parties for not addressing Article 370.

In a significant political development, Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet, helmed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to restore statehood. This resolution, cleared by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is seen as a step towards reclaiming constitutional rights and protecting the identity of the region's people.

The resolution had been passed during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Abdullah. With the state's unique identity and constitutional rights as its cornerstone, the government plans to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah is expected to visit New Delhi soon for discussions with the central leadership.

The move, however, has drawn criticism from various political quarters, including the People's Democratic Party, People's Conference, and Awami Ittehad Party. These parties interpret the resolution's focus solely on statehood, rather than Article 370, as an abandonment of pre-election promises by the ruling National Conference.

