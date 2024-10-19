Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Seeks 12 Seats in Maharashtra Elections

The Samajwadi Party is requesting 12 seats from the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the party's strategy, which includes fielding candidates where they have strong support. The elections are part of a broader India bloc effort.

Samajwadi Party Seeks 12 Seats in Maharashtra Elections
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has put forth a request for 12 seats from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the impending Maharashtra assembly elections, according to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In a press conference held in Maharashtra's Dhule district, Yadav revealed that the party has already nominated candidates in key constituencies, including those where sitting members belong to the SP and others where the party feels confident about its support base.

Emphasizing the SP's strategy, Yadav mentioned that his party is content with a smaller number of seats and highlighted the party's collaborative role in the INDIA bloc at the national level. The MVA alliance in Maharashtra includes prominent groups such as Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP). The state elections are scheduled for November 20.

