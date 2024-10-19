BJP Demands CAG Report: A Rising Political Standoff
The BJP held a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence, demanding the tabling of the CAG report in the Assembly. Senior BJP member Vijender Gupta criticized AAP leader Kejriwal for not presenting the report over four years. The report covers state finances, air pollution, health infrastructure, and more.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its demands for transparency, staging a protest outside soon-to-vacate Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence. The rally aimed to push for the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, pending for four years, in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
Leading the protest, BJP senior MLA and Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta voiced strong criticism of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. "Kejriwal, come to your senses!" Gupta exclaimed on X, urging the immediate assembly session to present the CAG report.
The report in contention addresses state finances, vehicular air pollution, public health infrastructure, and more. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor also urged Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma to present these vital reports in the Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
