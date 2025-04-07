Left Menu

J&K Assembly Erupts Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos over the Waqf Amendment Act, with BJP MLA Shagun Parihar deeming it irrelevant to local governance. Opposition parties protested, leading to significant disruption. The Act, recently passed by Parliament, aims to enhance waqf property management and related processes.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, protests erupted over the Waqf Amendment Act, despite clarifications from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shagun Parihar that the Act is not within the purview of the Assembly. Parihar remarked, "This bill has been passed in Parliament and is not pertinent to the J&K Assembly's jurisdiction."

Chaos ensued after members of the National Conference and Congress protested the bill, criticizing the rejection of their adjournment motion. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather emphasized the matter's sub judice status, which deterred discussion under an adjournment motion, intensifying the assembly's tumultuous climate.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, intended to enhance the management of waqf properties, passed Parliament recently, signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu. Despite opposition and protests, it aims to streamline waqf property surveys and registrations, promising future development of such properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

