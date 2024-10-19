Union Minister's Arrest Highlights TSPSC Aspirants' Struggle

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on Saturday during a protest to support candidates seeking postponement of the TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam. The minister organized a 'Chalo Secretariat' rally after discussions with aspirants gathered at Ashok Nagar, a hub for civil services coaching in the city.

Despite chanting against the ruling Congress, Kumar remained seated in solidarity with the protestors. He attempted to engage with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address the concerns of the youth, who voiced grievances regarding the exam schedule and government policies impacting recruitment and reservations.

Detained and removed by police, Kumar continued his protest at the Ambedkar statue near the Secretariat. State DGP Jitender emphasized that grievances should be expressed without public disruption, noting that the High Court had approved the exam schedule, scheduled for October 21 to 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)