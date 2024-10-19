Delhi MP Accuses AAP of Neglecting Yamuna's Pollution Crisis
East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra accuses the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to prioritize cleaning the Yamuna River, highlighting severe pollution and misuse of funds. Malhotra observes rising health risks and criticizes the Delhi government's management of collected pollution cess intended for addressing air and water pollution.
East Delhi Member of Parliament, Harsh Malhotra, leveled accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday, blaming it for the ongoing pollution crisis in the Yamuna River. During his visit to the river at Kalindi Kunj, accompanied by BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta and local councillor Brahm Singh, Malhotra lambasted the Kejriwal administration for its alleged inaction.
Malhotra criticized the Delhi government for making false promises about cleaning the Yamuna, citing the thick white froth covering the river as stark evidence. He emphasized that despite a decade of commitments, the pollution has only intensified, posing significant health hazards to nearby residents.
He further questioned the handling of Rs 1,000 crore collected as pollution cess meant for combating air and water pollution. Malhotra prompted the Delhi government to disclose the utilization of these funds and noted the alarming drop in oxygen levels of the Yamuna as it flows through the city, rendering it environmentally dangerous.
