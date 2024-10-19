Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Cry Against Constitutional 'Attack'
Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of attacking the Constitution by controlling key institutions. He stresses the need for a caste census and advocates lifting the reservation cap. Speaking in Jharkhand, Gandhi emphasizes these issues ahead of the assembly elections, with alliance strategies being discussed.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, launched a fierce attack on the BJP, alleging that the Constitution is under sustained threat from the ruling party. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi, Gandhi accused the BJP of exercising control over key institutions such as the Election Commission and the judiciary.
Gandhi further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for undermining the governing charter, stating that despite these challenges, the impetus for a caste census and removal of reservation limits could not be silenced. He underscored the Congress party's commitment to honesty, even when facing financial constraints during electoral contests.
As the Jharkhand assembly elections approach, Gandhi's visit marked the beginning of his campaign in the state, with coalition strategies between the Congress, JMM, and other allies still unfolding as they aim to tackle the electoral battlefield together.
