Turmoil in Bahraich: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Fanning Flames

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, accused BJP workers of instigating communal violence in Bahraich. Yadav compared the actions to tactics used by Hitler's regime, alleging misuse of power to disrupt democratic processes. He criticized the administrative machinery's role in backing BJP agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused BJP workers of being behind the recent communal violence in Bahraich. Drawing historical parallels, Yadav likened the situation to the Nazi era, where rioters allegedly had a 'free hand.' He accused the BJP of exploiting government resources to further their political agenda.

Speaking to the press from the party's state headquarters, Yadav targeted BJP leaders, claiming their involvement in orchestrating riots in Bahraich. The SP chief commended a journalist for uncovering a video showing the absence of law enforcement during the unrest, implying deliberate neglect.

Yadav extended his criticism to include the alleged manipulation of democratic institutions. He claimed administrative officials were coerced into supporting BJP strategies, undermining the integrity of forthcoming by-elections. Yadav vowed to report these concerns to the Election Commission, highlighting systemic issues in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

