Chief Minister Praises Amit Shah's Dedication to Manipur's Peace

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 60th birthday, highlighting his significant efforts towards restoring peace in Manipur. Singh lauded Shah's commitment to unity and security, which has resonated with the people of India, especially amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:42 IST
On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging his substantial efforts towards establishing peace in the northeastern state.

Singh highlighted Amit Shah's invaluable contributions to the restoration of harmony in Manipur, stating they are indicative of the state's special place in Shah's heart. The senior BJP leader celebrated his 60th birthday on the same day.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May last year, resulting in over 220 casualties. In a post on platform X, Singh described Shah's dedication as inspirational, praising his leadership and wishing him strength and good health for the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

