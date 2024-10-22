Chief Minister Praises Amit Shah's Dedication to Manipur's Peace
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 60th birthday, highlighting his significant efforts towards restoring peace in Manipur. Singh lauded Shah's commitment to unity and security, which has resonated with the people of India, especially amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging his substantial efforts towards establishing peace in the northeastern state.
Singh highlighted Amit Shah's invaluable contributions to the restoration of harmony in Manipur, stating they are indicative of the state's special place in Shah's heart. The senior BJP leader celebrated his 60th birthday on the same day.
Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May last year, resulting in over 220 casualties. In a post on platform X, Singh described Shah's dedication as inspirational, praising his leadership and wishing him strength and good health for the upcoming year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Shifts: BJP Leaders Joining Sharad Pawar Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Chief Ministers Meet Union Home Minister to Address Naxal Concerns
Uttarakhand Gears Up for Union Home Minister's Visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of Ratan Tata in Mumbai, say sources.
'Delhi CM's residence' at 6, Flagstaff Road was forcibly vacated at BJP's behest; LG wants to allot it to BJP leader: CMO statement.