Kerala in Mourning: The Tragic Tale of ADM Naveen Babu

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid a visit to the bereaved family of the late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu at their home in Malayalapuzha. The Governor arrived in the afternoon and spent considerable time consoling Babu's wife, Manjusha, and his daughters.

In a brief address to the media, Khan expressed his sorrow, labeling the incident 'very tragic' and offered his condolences to the family. "I say it's very tragic. I gave my condolences to console them," he remarked.

The Governor also commented on the investigation into Babu's death, ensuring he would relay any complaints to the government. The incident has fueled political tensions, resulting in the removal of CPI (M) leader P P Divya from her position after she accused Babu of corruption at his send-off. Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also visited the family, supporting the ongoing probe as both 'free and fair.'

