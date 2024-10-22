BJP Picks Bernard Marak for Gambegre By-Election
Bernard N Marak, BJP's Meghalaya vice-president, has been announced as the candidate for the Gambegre by-election. The bypoll follows Saleng A Sangma's vacated seat after winning the Lok Sabha election. Voting is scheduled for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed Bernard N Marak, its Meghalaya vice-president, as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in Gambegre.
Marak, who also serves as an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, received the green light from the central party leadership, according to a senior BJP official.
The BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, is contesting to fill the seat vacated by Saleng A Sangma, who moved to the Lok Sabha. The by-election is scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23. Opposition parties like NPP, TMC, and Congress have already named their candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Meghalaya
- Gambegre
- by-election
- Bernard Marak
- candidate
- NPP
- Saleng Sangma
- Lok Sabha
- election
ALSO READ
J-K: Trends from counting of votes show former deputy CM and Cong candidate Tara Chand trailing Independent Satish Sharma in Chhamb.
NCP (SP) Faces Rift Over Indapur Candidate Announcement
Cong candidate Vinesh Phogat wins her debut election, defeats BJP's Yogesh Kumar from Julana seat in Haryana.
Independent candidate Savitri Jindal wins the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana.
Not possible for us to accept Haryana poll results; serious issues raised by our candidates will be reported to EC: Jairam Ramesh.