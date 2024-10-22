Left Menu

BJP Picks Bernard Marak for Gambegre By-Election

Bernard N Marak, BJP's Meghalaya vice-president, has been announced as the candidate for the Gambegre by-election. The bypoll follows Saleng A Sangma's vacated seat after winning the Lok Sabha election. Voting is scheduled for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.

  • India

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed Bernard N Marak, its Meghalaya vice-president, as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in Gambegre.

Marak, who also serves as an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, received the green light from the central party leadership, according to a senior BJP official.

The BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, is contesting to fill the seat vacated by Saleng A Sangma, who moved to the Lok Sabha. The by-election is scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23. Opposition parties like NPP, TMC, and Congress have already named their candidates.

