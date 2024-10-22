Congress and Samajwadi Party Forge United Front for Upcoming Bypolls
The Congress and Samajwadi Party announced they will contest the upcoming November 13 bypolls together, despite disagreements on seat-sharing. While Congress wanted five seats, it settled for two, with SP contesting the remaining. The Election Commission opened nominations until October 25 for nine seats.
The Congress party has affirmed its commitment to contest the upcoming November 13 bypolls alongside the Samajwadi Party (SP), regardless of pending seat-sharing negotiations.
Initially seeking five seats, the Congress agreed to contest two, leaving the majority to SP, which will field candidates for seven of the 10 contested constituencies.
The Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for nine seats, excluding Milkipur in Ayodhya, with an October 25 deadline for candidate nominations.
