Left Menu

Congress and Samajwadi Party Forge United Front for Upcoming Bypolls

The Congress and Samajwadi Party announced they will contest the upcoming November 13 bypolls together, despite disagreements on seat-sharing. While Congress wanted five seats, it settled for two, with SP contesting the remaining. The Election Commission opened nominations until October 25 for nine seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:26 IST
Congress and Samajwadi Party Forge United Front for Upcoming Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has affirmed its commitment to contest the upcoming November 13 bypolls alongside the Samajwadi Party (SP), regardless of pending seat-sharing negotiations.

Initially seeking five seats, the Congress agreed to contest two, leaving the majority to SP, which will field candidates for seven of the 10 contested constituencies.

The Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for nine seats, excluding Milkipur in Ayodhya, with an October 25 deadline for candidate nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024