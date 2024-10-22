BJP Demands Disqualification of Congress MP Over Election Fraud Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached the Election Commission, seeking the disqualification of Congress MP E Tukaram. The party alleges that Tukaram used illicit funds to sway voters during the Lok Sabha elections in Bellary, and concealed true election expenditure.

In an additional memorandum, the BJP accused the Karnataka state government of breaching the Model Code of Conduct by issuing large advertisements in both Kannada and English newspapers prior to the assembly by-elections. The BJP calls for strict action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, alongside their Congress party.

The party contends that Rs 187 crore was misappropriated from the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa led the demand for an investigation into serious allegations of financial misconduct during Tukaram's campaign. The BJP suggests the initiation of comprehensive investigations into bribery, undue influence, and misuse of governmental resources related to the election.

