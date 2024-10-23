Political Shake-Up in Assam: Key Resignations and By-Election Candidates Announced

In a significant political development, Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has resigned from his position as leader of the Assam Sonmilita Morcha. The decision follows ongoing tension over candidacy nominations for the upcoming Behali by-election, where disagreements have persisted despite assurances from the All India Congress Committee.

Borah's resignation highlights underlying pressures within the opposition political parties, especially regarding the Congress's candidate nomination policies. The Congress is also dealing with demands from coalition partners to field candidates outside its traditional ranks, as emphasized by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Assam.

As political dynamics continue to shift, major parties such as BJP, AGP, and Congress have announced their candidates for various constituencies. The by-elections, crucial for the state's political landscape, are slated for November 13 with the ballot count on November 23, promising significant implications for Assam's political future.

