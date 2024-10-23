Left Menu

Ideology Over Politics: DMK's Unyielding Alliance

The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu remains robust, grounded in ideology, despite allegations from AIADMK leader Palaniswami. Chief Minister M K Stalin asserts the alliance's strength and longevity while highlighting Palaniswami's frustrations and inability to strengthen his party. The alliance includes Congress, Left parties, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:41 IST
Ideology Over Politics: DMK's Unyielding Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu stands resilient on ideological grounds, Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirmed on Wednesday, dismissing allegations of its weakening. Stalin addressed concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asserting that the alliance remains strong, driven by principles rather than electoral gains.

Palaniswami had claimed that the DMK's influence is dwindling and predicted an impending breakup of its coalition. Stalin rebutted these accusations, describing them as unfounded and a result of Palaniswami's frustration with DMK's success. He emphasized that the alliance, involving Congress, the Left, MDMK, and others, was formed on the basis of shared ideals.

The Chief Minister assured ongoing commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, citing past achievements and future electoral confidence. During a DMK headquarters event, Stalin also commented on the ideological significance of the namesake bridegroom, reiterating his allegiance to party values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024