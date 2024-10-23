Ideology Over Politics: DMK's Unyielding Alliance
The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu remains robust, grounded in ideology, despite allegations from AIADMK leader Palaniswami. Chief Minister M K Stalin asserts the alliance's strength and longevity while highlighting Palaniswami's frustrations and inability to strengthen his party. The alliance includes Congress, Left parties, and others.
The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu stands resilient on ideological grounds, Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirmed on Wednesday, dismissing allegations of its weakening. Stalin addressed concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asserting that the alliance remains strong, driven by principles rather than electoral gains.
Palaniswami had claimed that the DMK's influence is dwindling and predicted an impending breakup of its coalition. Stalin rebutted these accusations, describing them as unfounded and a result of Palaniswami's frustration with DMK's success. He emphasized that the alliance, involving Congress, the Left, MDMK, and others, was formed on the basis of shared ideals.
The Chief Minister assured ongoing commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, citing past achievements and future electoral confidence. During a DMK headquarters event, Stalin also commented on the ideological significance of the namesake bridegroom, reiterating his allegiance to party values.
