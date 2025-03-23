Political Drama Over Delimitation: AIADMK Accuses BJP and DMK
AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan accuses BJP and DMK of staging a political drama over delimitation issues to gain an edge for the 2026 elections. The Joint Action Committee met to discuss delimitation, with AIADMK insisting Tamil Nadu's MP proportion remains unchanged. Future meetings aim to raise public awareness.
- Country:
- India
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of orchestrating a political drama over delimitation issues to gain political advantage ahead of the 2026 elections, according to AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting.
Kovai Sathyan criticized DMK's tactics, stating that their opposition to delimitation in Tamil Nadu contradicts their public stance. AIADMK emphasized that the state's current proportion of MPs, 7.18%, should remain unchanged, a resolution conveniently overlooked by the DMK during the all-party meeting. The BJP and DMK's political maneuvering is said to be aimed at appeasing their respective followers.
Following the meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, attended by political leaders from across India, it was announced the next JAC meeting would be in Hyderabad. Stalin expressed intent to elevate the issue to a national level while the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the necessity for public awareness on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Politics: A Battle Over Language Policy
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Criticizes Government Over Women's and Education Policies
Empowerment Drive: Tamil Nadu's Women-Centric Initiatives Unveiled
Tamil Nadu Man Arrested for Explosive Possession in Kerala
Education Clash: Tamil Nadu vs NEP - A Political Tug-of-War