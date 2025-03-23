Political Drama Over Delimitation: AIADMK Accuses BJP and DMK

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of orchestrating a political drama over delimitation issues to gain political advantage ahead of the 2026 elections, according to AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting.

Kovai Sathyan criticized DMK's tactics, stating that their opposition to delimitation in Tamil Nadu contradicts their public stance. AIADMK emphasized that the state's current proportion of MPs, 7.18%, should remain unchanged, a resolution conveniently overlooked by the DMK during the all-party meeting. The BJP and DMK's political maneuvering is said to be aimed at appeasing their respective followers.

Following the meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, attended by political leaders from across India, it was announced the next JAC meeting would be in Hyderabad. Stalin expressed intent to elevate the issue to a national level while the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the necessity for public awareness on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)