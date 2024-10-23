Maha Vikas Aghadi Announces Preliminary Seat-Sharing Agreement for Maharashtra Elections

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has revealed plans to contest 85 assembly seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. At a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that consensus has been reached on 270 out of 288 seats.

Raut also mentioned the inclusion of smaller parties such as the Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP in the alliance's electoral strategy. He emphasized the unity within the MVA to counter the ruling Mahayuti government effectively.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole assured that the remaining seats will be allocated to minor political entities, reinforcing the MVA's collaborative approach.

