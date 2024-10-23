India's Pivotal Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Discussed Ahead of Scholz's Visit
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighted India's strategic position to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ahead of Chancellor Scholz's visit to India, Ackermann emphasized welcoming any engagement from India, noting the strong communication between PM Modi and Scholz on geopolitical issues, including the ongoing European conflicts.
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has emphasized India's strategic position to mediate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's impending visit to India, Ackermann highlighted India's ability to engage with both sides.
He noted the continuous dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and acknowledged Modi's role at international summits in discussing crucial geopolitical issues. Ackermann expressed his belief that Chancellor Scholz and PM Modi would further delve into these topics during their upcoming meeting.
As Modi returns from the BRICS summit in Kazan and recent visits to Russia and Ukraine, India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy was reiterated as a pathway to conflict resolution, a stance welcomed by both the Ukrainian and Russian leadership.
