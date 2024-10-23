Left Menu

Strategic Reset: Modi and Xi Meet for Cooperation and Stability

In the first structured talks in nearly five years, Modi and Xi agreed on a 'peaceful and stable' relationship between India and China. Both leaders emphasized proper handling of differences, endorsing a resolution to the Ladakh border dispute and highlighting the importance of mutual respect and maturity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:49 IST
In a landmark meeting marking their first structured talks in nearly five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have committed to fostering a 'peaceful and stable' relationship between India and China. The discussions, held on Wednesday, centered around mutual respect and the long-pending eastern Ladakh border row resolution.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the critical importance of managing differences and disputes effectively without disturbing regional peace and tranquility. Posting his reflections on social media platform 'X', Modi remarked, "India-China relations are essential for our people and for global stability. Mutual trust and respect will guide our interactions."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media, highlighted the pivotal role of special representatives in resolving boundary questions. Both leaders instructed their representatives to expedite discussions, aiming to stabilize bilateral relations through strategic communication and dialogue mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

