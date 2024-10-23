Delhi Voter Awareness Campaign Launched for Upcoming Elections
The Election Commission has launched a comprehensive voter awareness campaign in Delhi focusing on educating citizens about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The initiative includes demonstration centers and mobile vans across all districts.
With the assembly elections scheduled for February next year, the campaign spreads across all 11 districts of Delhi, offering citizens firsthand experience with these voting machines.
According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy, 22 demonstration centers are operational, complemented by 70 mobile vans to enhance reach and ensure every polling location in the region is covered.
