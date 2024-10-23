Delhi Voter Awareness Campaign Launched for Upcoming Elections

The Election Commission has kicked off an extensive voter awareness campaign in Delhi, aimed at educating the electorate on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems.

With the assembly elections scheduled for February next year, the campaign spreads across all 11 districts of Delhi, offering citizens firsthand experience with these voting machines.

According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy, 22 demonstration centers are operational, complemented by 70 mobile vans to enhance reach and ensure every polling location in the region is covered.

(With inputs from agencies.)