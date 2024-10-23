Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Tyre Amid Hezbollah Conflict

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli jets launched strikes on multiple buildings in Lebanon's southern city of Tyre on Wednesday, heightening the already tense conflict involving Hezbollah. The military action prompted Lebanese officials to issue urgent evacuation warnings, as clouds of black smoke billowed from the targeted sites.

Adding to the turmoil, Hezbollah confirmed that a high-ranking official expected to be its next leader, Hashem Safieddine, had been killed in an Israeli strike. This revelation came just after Israel claimed to have eliminated Safieddine in a separate attack earlier this month in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The ongoing conflict traces back to a cascade of events following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, which has demanded diplomatic interventions including the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. As thousands flee the dangers, the ancient, culturally rich city of Tyre faces profound risks amid the relentless military exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)