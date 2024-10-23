BJP's Record-Breaking Membership Drive in Jammu and Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit initiated a significant membership drive on Wednesday, aiming to reinforce its strength within the region. This effort is part of a broader national strategy, underscoring the BJP's stature as the globe's largest political entity in terms of primary membership.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina applauded the party's recent election successes, notably securing 29 seats, marking the party's best-ever performance in the region. He credited the diligence of BJP leaders and workers for these achievements, emphasizing their widespread grassroots engagement.

Raina launched the membership drive by inaugurating a workshop in Jammu, announcing the BJP's goal of exceeding two million members ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections. The initiative, receiving robust public backing across Jammu and Kashmir, signifies an effort to solidify the party's organizational base. Party general secretary Ashok Koul detailed the drive's rollout, including district-level workshops on October 27 and designated district coordinators, ensuring effective execution.

