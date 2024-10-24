BJP Criticizes AAP on Delhi's Alarming Pollution Levels

BJP leader RP Singh on Thursday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amidst deteriorating air quality in Delhi, describing the approach as negligence towards fundamental issues. He pointed to 1,580 cases of stubble burning in Punjab and 665 cases in Haryana as contributory factors behind the capital's burgeoning smog.

Singh underscored that while stubble burning is part of the problem, vehicular pollution remains a significant contributor. He noted the deployment of 1,700 electric buses, provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and questioned the Delhi government's efforts in increasing public transport capacity and enhancing last-mile connectivity.

Experts maintain that stubble burning, driven by farmers' constraints like limited harvest intervals and inadequate facilities, heightens pollution but isn't solely responsible for Delhi's severe air quality issues. The Air Quality Index registered an alarming 385, classifying it as 'very poor' under the Commission for Air Quality Management metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)