Assam CM Sarma Criticizes Congress Over Dalit Treatment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of discriminating against Dalits, referring to an incident involving Mallikarjun Kharge during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination. Sarma claims Congress's actions reflect their view of Dalits as inferior. The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of treating Dalits as inferior citizens. His remarks follow recent footage showing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination process for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Sarma argued that the Congress's actions towards Kharge are indicative of their discriminatory stance towards the Dalit community. "Contrary to Rahul Gandhi's pretenses of respecting Dalits, the treatment of Kharge ji reflects a mentality of exclusion," he told reporters.

In political developments, the BJP is poised to intensify its campaign as Jharkhand's assembly elections approach, slated for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

