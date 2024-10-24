Priyanka Gandhi's Political Leap: A New Chapter in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections has sparked enthusiasm, particularly from her husband, Robert Vadra. Expressing his happiness over her nomination, Vadra emphasized that Priyanka is now focusing on her own political career after dedicating herself to her family and the country for decades.

Speaking about his own political ambitions, Robert Vadra noted that while he is active on the grassroots level through charity work, he is considering entering active politics if there is enough public support. He mentioned his roots in Moradabad and acknowledged local calls for him to represent the area in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi's nomination was marked by a substantial roadshow, witnessing participation from notable Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad seat became available after Rahul Gandhi vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha from Raebareli. Her candidacy was officially approved by Congress on October 15, ahead of bypolls scheduled for November 13.

