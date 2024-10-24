Left Menu

Maratha Quota Champion Manoj Jarange Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange will announce the final number of seats for his candidates in the Maharashtra assembly elections on the last day of nominations. He aims to field Maratha candidates in regions with strong community presence, challenging established political parties in Marathwada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:24 IST
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced plans to field Maratha candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking at Antarwali Sarati village, he highlighted his strategy to challenge established parties by leveraging the strong presence of the Maratha community in specific constituencies.

Jarange emphasizes reviewing the lists of ruling and opposition candidates before finalizing his slate, aiming to capitalize on community dynamics and address Maratha reservation demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

