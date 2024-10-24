Maratha Quota Champion Manoj Jarange Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange will announce the final number of seats for his candidates in the Maharashtra assembly elections on the last day of nominations. He aims to field Maratha candidates in regions with strong community presence, challenging established political parties in Marathwada.
24-10-2024
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced plans to field Maratha candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
Speaking at Antarwali Sarati village, he highlighted his strategy to challenge established parties by leveraging the strong presence of the Maratha community in specific constituencies.
Jarange emphasizes reviewing the lists of ruling and opposition candidates before finalizing his slate, aiming to capitalize on community dynamics and address Maratha reservation demands.
